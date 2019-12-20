VIDEO: Truck going 100 MPH crashes into airport terminal

SARASOTA, Fla. (WTVD) -- A pickup truck going more than 100 miles per hour slammed into an airport terminal in Florida.The crash was caught on surveillance video. Officials at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport say the 40-year-old driver broke through a fence, crossed the air carrier ramp and smashed through the cinder block wall.The truck then went through the baggage claim area and hit a car rental counter. Two employees took cover behind the desk as debris went flying.Police believe the driver, who was seriously hurt, had been drinking.