VIDEO: Truck going 100 MPH crashes into airport terminal

SARASOTA, Fla. (WTVD) -- A pickup truck going more than 100 miles per hour slammed into an airport terminal in Florida.

The crash was caught on surveillance video. Officials at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport say the 40-year-old driver broke through a fence, crossed the air carrier ramp and smashed through the cinder block wall.

The truck then went through the baggage claim area and hit a car rental counter. Two employees took cover behind the desk as debris went flying.

Police believe the driver, who was seriously hurt, had been drinking.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
car crashamazing videocrash
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Don't get tricked with fake delivery confirmations
4 families displaced after Fayetteville apartment fire
2-year-old at Cary daycare found wandering into busy street
Congress raises legal age to buy smoking products from 18 to 21
Vance Co. asst. principal suspended after assault allegation
$500,000 stolen check 'scam' busted in Wake, Durham, Johnston counties
Graduation day for community effort to stamp out bullying at Wake schools
Show More
Fayetteville teacher accused of indecent liberties with student
Chapel Hill students raise money to fix violin of girl killed in crash
Wake County Principal of the Year up for best in NC
Cashback websites: Can you really get paid to shop?
175 animal shelter pets get holiday meals
More TOP STORIES News