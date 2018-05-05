VIDEO: Water line break floods 50 rooms on Carnival cruise ship

A group of cruise ship passengers got an unwelcome surprise when a water line break on their ship flooded 50 staterooms., the Carnival Dream was on a seven-day cruise in the western Caribbean after departing from New Orleans last Sunday when it happened.The water came from a break in the ship's fire suppression system,Video showed gallons and gallons of water rushing out of pipes in the hallway on Deck 9."We appreciate our guests' understanding and sincerely apologize," Carnival said in a statement. "We also thank our crew members for their quick action and hard work."