Police have identified the at-large suspect in a dramatic hit-and-run that was caught on surveillance video last week in Wilmington.

WILMINGTON, N.C. --
Courtnay Danielle Lawrence is facing a string of charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and hit-and-run. She was identified after a picture of her next to her damaged car was posted on social media.

But so far, police can't find her.

Investigators said Lawrence plowed down a woman who was walking with Lawrence's ex-boyfriend.

"I mean, I put my hands up just in time," the victim, Christina Benson recalled. "Had I hit that concrete without having them there, I don't know that i would be. I don't know that I would be here."

While walking down the street with a neighbor, Benson said she heard a loud horn. The next thing she knew, she was on top of a car and thrown to the ground.

"I came down on my shoulder and I just busted the side of my head," Benson said. "But because my hand was there, it didn't have full impact, thank God."

Benson thinks the collision was no accident, especially when the driver left the scene and then briefly returned.

"I thought, for sure, this person would be like, 'Oh, my God, I lost control. I'm so sorry, I didn't mean to hit you. This looks crazy. Can I help you?' No. No. She pulled up beside me and slammed on the brakes and said, 'Where did he go?' and I was like, 'I don't know."

Benson said she had no idea who the driver was.

"I've never seen her before," Benson said. "But I'll never forget her face."

Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information that would lead them to find Courtnay Lawrence.
