Gail Parkins Memorial Ovarian Cancer Walk, 5K Run returns to Raleigh

The walk on Saturday helped raise money for research at Duke University Medical Center.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Gail Parkins Memorial Ovarian Cancer Walk and 5K Run returned to Sanderson High School on Saturday.

It helped raise money for research at Duke University Medical Center. and provides support to those battling ovarian cancer.

Ovarian cancer was once known as a "silent killer" since it typically wasn't found until it had spread to other areas of the body.

However, research has found that many women may experience symptoms before the spread begins. Recognizing these symptoms could lead to life-saving detection.

This is the mission of the Ovarian Cancer Walk and 5k. According to its founder, Melanie Parkins Bachelor, "The Gail Parkins Memorial Ovarian Awareness Walk is intended to raise the level of awareness for this disease, provide financial support to research efforts, and pay tribute to those touched by it."

The Walk was created to honor Bachelor's mother, who lost her courageous battle with ovarian cancer at the age of 56.

"We just appreciate all the community support, and that all money goes toward research and as long as they keep coming out, we'll keep doing it," she said Saturday.

To learn more about the event, visit: ovariancancerwalk.org

