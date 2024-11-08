24/7 Live
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Carolina Theatre Wavemakers Series begins next week
Friday, November 8, 2024 6:38PM
Carolina Theatre Wavemakers Series begins next week
The event runs from November 14-17.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
DURHAM
ABC11 TOGETHER
Watch Live
ON NOW
Top Stories
NC families 'disturbed' by racist text messages
3 hours ago
NC State student charged, connected to shootings on or near I-40
34 minutes ago
Timeline of dozen Raleigh shooting incidents around I-40 this week
FDA moves to pull popular decongestant amid effectiveness concerns
3 hours ago
Third arrest made related to shooting at Crabtree Valley Mall
3 hours ago
Here's where to find the best Veterans Day deals
Here's why poll election results were delayed in Cumberland County
Indian American second lady a 'proud moment,' Morrisville couple says