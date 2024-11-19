24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Durham tree lighting taking place this weekend

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 6:39PM
Durham tree lighting taking place this weekend
The festive event will take place on November 23.
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW