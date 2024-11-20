24/7 Live
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
How you can do your holiday shopping while giving back
Wednesday, November 20, 2024 6:15PM
The Junior League of Raleigh's 40th annual holiday market runs tomorrow through Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
ABC11 TOGETHER
Watch Live
ON NOW
Top Stories
Leaders push to save Saint Augustine's University
12 minutes ago
Laken Riley: Man found guilty in campus killing, sentenced to life
36 minutes ago
Man dies after being stabbed while visiting friends in Morrisville
43 minutes ago
New Helene relief bill would also strip powers from governor, AG
Mother who drowned her children denied parole
13 minutes ago
2 NCCU students among 3 shot dead in Cary home
NC Supreme Court recount will happen in extremely close race
State House overrides Cooper veto of HB10