24/7 Live
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Disney's Ultimate Toy Drive spreads holiday cheer with Toys for Tots
Tuesday, December 3, 2024 10:49PM
Since 1947, Disney has teamed up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots Program.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
NC
ABC11 TOGETHER
HOLIDAY
TOYS
CHRISTMAS
Watch Live
ON NOW
Top Stories
NC sheriffs working to implement new ICE cooperation law
38 minutes ago
Man shot, killed outside Durham apartment complex
1 hour ago
Durham tow company organizes toy drive for NC hurricane victims
1 hour ago
Noise ordinance hot topic at new Raleigh City Council's first meeting
1 hour ago
Cold temperatures in NC force multiple schools to dismiss early
10 minutes ago
Even colder tonight with temperatures in the low 20s
2 hours ago
Raleigh mother charged after baby left in car during 40-degree weather
1 hour ago
Community mourns 8th grader killed in crosswalk