Out of this world fundraiser benefits Polly Klaas Community Theater

The Space Orchestra will perform Joe Cocker's Mad Dog and Englishmen live at the Polly Klaas Community Theater.

PETALUMA, Calif. -- The Polly Klaas Community Theater, a 100-seat theater in Petaluma, California, was named in memory of Polly Klaas who was abducted in 1993.

"She had loved theater. She was in all of her school plays," Howe said. "Her mother said to me, 'If you want to remember my daughter, remember her for how she lived."

Howe took those words to heart. The theater, once shuttered for 20 years, was reopened in 2022 as part of a community effort.

"There's no better way to celebrate her life than to be in this space and have that stage full of young enthusiasm and vibrancy and fun and talent," Howe said.

Petaluma business owner Michael "Bug" Deakin has always understood the importance of the theater in the community and he wanted to help out by organizing a rock and roll fundraiser.

"Music is so powerful because it brings everybody together. It's one of those things that can take you back to a joyful place in your life," Space Orchestras lead signer Sebastian Saint James said.

Space Orchestra, a 13-piece Joe Cocker tribute band, will perform a two-night concert.

"This is a full-bodied orchestra that you can feel down to your bones," Deakin enthusiastically declares.

"It's a rock and roll orchestra from outer space," Saint James said.

The band will perform Cocker's iconic "Mad Dogs and Englishmen" album.

"The live record by far is one of the most overwhelming joyous live records to ever be released," Saint James said.

"It's the kind of music that you really feel something," Howe said.

Deakin has rallied the community behind the event. Rock and Roll Chef Gray Rollin who just returned from a tour with Linkin Park is co-sponsoring the event. His restaurant, Belly Left Coast Kitchen & Taproom is in Santa Rosa.

"I'm so happy to be a sponsor with the Space Orchestra and the Polly Klaas Theater in Petaluma," Rollin said.

The event has also attracted the support of iconic music artist Stanley Mouse who is well known for his Grateful Dead and Journey album covers. He has created an original concert poster to commemorate the event.

"The amazing sound of this 1911 church repurposed as a theater is going to just roll your socks up and down folks. You got to come see the Polly Klaas Theater," Deakin said.

Howe is excited about this event as well as the theater's future support of performing arts.

"It's so important that we as a community have a place for performing arts," Howe said. "We will be here for generations to come and it is all because of this community that cared so much."

For more information on the Polly Klaas Community Theater, visit https://www.pollyklaastheater.org/.