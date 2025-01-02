24/7 Live
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
Raleigh man visiting New Orleans describes aftermath of deadly attack
Thursday, January 2, 2025 4:17AM
Brice Harris from Raleigh was enjoying New Year's in the Big Easy and was left in "complete shock."
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2025 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
NEW ORLEANS ATTACK
Watch Live
ON NOW
Top Stories
Western NC nonprofits, business owners eager for latest relief funds
43 minutes ago
15 dead in NOLA truck attack; suspect 'inspired by ISIS' was veteran
3 minutes ago
Under new NC law, 'auto insurance premiums are going to go up'
How scams will be harder to detect in 2025
NC law enforcement expert weighs in on New Orleans terror attack
Josh Stein sworn in as North Carolina Governor
New Orleans barriers to prevent vehicle attacks were being replaced
2 hours ago
NY kidnapping suspect who fled Garner police arrested in Wake County