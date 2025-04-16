24/7 Live
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
StepUp Durham Impact fundraiser
Wednesday, April 16, 2025 5:55PM
The fundraising event is next month.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2025 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
DURHAM
ABC11 TOGETHER
Watch Live
ON NOW
Top Stories
Moms Demand Action speak out against NC concealed carry gun bills
1 hour ago
Frost Advisory tonight for parts of the Triangle
1 hour ago
Members of DAE hold walk-ins and picket for priority support
1 hour ago
Lenovo Center development receives rezoning approval
Butner crash, deadly shooting may have started with road rage: Police
Remains of Fayetteville woman missing since August found
2 years after daughter's death, councilwoman launches JROTC endowment
Elderly driver rescued after crashing down embankment in Hope Mills