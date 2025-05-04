Front passenger killed, driver injured in car crash in Sampson County

It happened just before midnight on Saturday.

It happened just before midnight on Saturday.

It happened just before midnight on Saturday.

It happened just before midnight on Saturday.

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was killed and another injured in a car crash in Sampson County Saturday night.

The accident occurred on Suttontown Road near Dallie Road and Newton Grove just before midnight.

Investigators report that the driver of a 2002 Ford Explorer was speeding on Suttontown Road, lost control, and struck a ditch. The SUV then rolled and came to rest in front of a home on the 5600 block. The impact ejected the front-seat passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, from the car.

Authorities confirmed the passenger has died, and their identity has not been released.

The driver was transported to Wake Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. Charges against the driver are pending