Celebrating National Tennis Month with Laura Weygandt | Full Interview

Eyewitness News was joined by Laura Weygandt, the executive director at Western Wake Tennis Association.

Eyewitness News was joined by Laura Weygandt, the executive director at Western Wake Tennis Association.

Eyewitness News was joined by Laura Weygandt, the executive director at Western Wake Tennis Association.

Eyewitness News was joined by Laura Weygandt, the executive director at Western Wake Tennis Association.

May is National Tennis Month.

It's no secret that tennis is one of the most popular sports in the United States and worldwide.

Given the latest data from the US Tennis Association, this number has surged to a new high of over 25 million players nationwide, especially among young players.

Eyewitness News was joined by Laura Weygandt, the executive director at Western Wake Tennis Association, Saturday morning to chat about the several programs they have.

Watch the full interview above.