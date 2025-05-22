24/7 Live
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
abc11 together
10th Annual Perry Scholarship Fund legacy luncheon
Thursday, May 22, 2025 10:18AM
It was established to give students financial and moral support.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2025 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
ABC11 TOGETHER
Abc11 Together
'Flags for Heroes' honors veterans, first responders in the Triangle
Cirque du Support!: Unique fundraiser to help families facing homeless
Able To Serve is the May Triangle NC Cares Award winner
Food Lion hosts volunteer events across NC, tackling food insecurity
Watch Live
ON NOW
Top Stories
Chatham Co. deputy shoots suspect in hours-long standoff
14 minutes ago
Toll debate at center of Capital Boulevard expansion project
Tyrone Mason's family files lawsuit following DA's report
Garner is one of the fastest-growing towns nationwide: Census
2 Israeli Embassy staff members killed near Jewish museum: Officials
2 hours ago
Man charged in connection with hacking NC PowerSchool system
House OKs budget plan with big differences from Senate proposal
U.S Department of Justice rolls back reform agreements