24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Fire erupts at barn owned by NC State

WTVD logo
Tuesday, May 27, 2025 2:39PM
Fire erupts at NC State barn
It happened on Mid Pines Road off Lake Wheeler Road.
Copyright © 2025 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW