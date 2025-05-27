24/7 Live
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
Fire erupts at barn owned by NC State
Tuesday, May 27, 2025 2:39PM
It happened on Mid Pines Road off Lake Wheeler Road.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2025 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW
Top Stories
Apex man accused of sex crimes involving teen expected in court
2 hours ago
Durham educators, district leaders to talk new Meet and Confer policy
Very wet conditions persist across Central NC
31 minutes ago
Venus flytraps thrive in Carolinas, hikers peek into native ecosystem
31 minutes ago
Raleigh Greek Festival this weekend | Interview
1 hour ago
Marlon Lee: Smithfield mourns the death of town councilman and coach
Trump moves to cancel federal contracts with Harvard worth about $100M
3 hours ago
Southwest Airlines sets price for baggage fees