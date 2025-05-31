24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Daniel Wall, Chinese immigrant in NC, celebrates the American Dream through paintings

WTVD logo
Saturday, May 31, 2025 1:09PM
Chinese immigrant in NC celebrates the American Dream through painting
Daniel Wall's art often reflects themes of liberty, beauty, and freedom
Copyright © 2025 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW