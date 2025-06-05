24/7 Live
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Aging Gracefully Fair in Durham
Thursday, June 5, 2025 5:14PM
The fair will be held on Thursday June 12.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2025 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
ABC11 TOGETHER
Watch Live
ON NOW
Top Stories
NC house party shooting suspect's bond set at $200K, officers outraged
3 hours ago
Durham City Council to discuss future of vacant police building
2 hours ago
Rabies found in Cumberland County fox after biting home inspector
Gov. Stein announces advisory council on cannabis regulations
9/11 survivors living in NC at risk of losing medical benefits
Cumberland Co. board votes to halt construction of Crown Event Center
ABC11 First Alert to Hurricane Season in NC
Girl battles rare disorder often mistaken for autism
3 hours ago