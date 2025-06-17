24/7 Live
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
Harnett County tackles cleanup after Monday's flash flooding: VIDEO
Tuesday, June 17, 2025 10:51AM
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2025 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW
Top Stories
Isolated storms possible Tuesday
34 minutes ago
Durham City Council approves $772M budget; property taxes to rise
2 hours ago
Shooting investigation underway in South Durham
2 hours ago
Wake County cooling stations open amid extreme heat
44 minutes ago
Friend of shooting victim Mark Hortman: 'One of the best people'
Tree crashes onto Chapel Hill mobile home during overnight storms
1 hour ago
G7 leaders try to salvage their summit after Trump's early exit
1 hour ago
Israel's strikes on Tehran broaden as Trump issues ominous warning
1 hour ago