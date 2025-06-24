BreakingExtreme Heat Warning and Heat Advisory in effect until Wednesday
24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Apex child now able to hear sounds due to device made in California

WTVD logo
Tuesday, June 24, 2025 7:56PM
Apex child now able to hear due to device made in California
Copyright © 2025 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW