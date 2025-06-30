24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Car crashes into Raleigh power pole, closes lanes

WTVD logo
Monday, June 30, 2025 9:49AM
Car crashes into Raleigh power pole, closes lanes
It happened early Monday morning on Garner Road.
Copyright © 2025 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW