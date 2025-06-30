24/7 Live
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
crash
Car crashes into Raleigh power pole, closes lanes
Monday, June 30, 2025 9:49AM
It happened early Monday morning on Garner Road.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2025 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
TRAFFIC
CRASH
Crash
Worker hit by semi, left dangling over Louisiana highway: VIDEO
Man seriously injured in Fayetteville shooting
2 NCHSP troopers 'dismissed' from duties in Tyrone Mason case
8 killed, 13 injured after hot-air balloon catches fire in Brazil
Watch Live
ON NOW
Top Stories
Reaction pours in after Tillis announces he won't run for reelection
14 minutes ago
Hot, humid and muggy week
2 hours ago
3 North Carolina cities named 2025 All-American City Award recipients
26 minutes ago
Sen. Thom Tillis won't run for reelection after Trump primary threat
2 hours ago
Tropical Depression Barry makes landfall on the east coast of Mexico
NC child critical after being left in hot car; woman charged
Canadian PM says trade talks with US resume
30 minutes ago
Jury deliberations set to begin Monday | Diddy trial updates
1 hour ago