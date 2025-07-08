24/7 Live
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
abc11 together
Tools4Schools supply drive kicks off: INTERVIEW
Tuesday, July 8, 2025 3:00PM
Eyewitness News talked with Keith Poston, the president of WakeEd Partnerships.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2025 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
EDUCATION
ABC11 TOGETHER
Abc11 Together
Where to celebrate Independence Day, see fireworks in the Triangle
Paws For Life NC is the July Triangle NC Cares Award winner
Grassroots group works to mentor next generation in southeast Raleigh
What you should know about Out! Raleigh Pride 2025
Watch Live
ON NOW
Top Stories
Family of four aboard small plane dead after crash in Lee County
Recovery underway after Chantal's destruction across Triangle
2 hours ago
Body of 1 missing boater found on Jordan lake, sheriff's office says
1 hour ago
Goldsboro Police searching for baby missing since Saturday
Dangerous heat returns; severe weather potential increases by midweek
1 hour ago
Flooding in Chapel Hill destroys businesses and cars
Floodwaters destroys homes, apartments and cars in Durham
Death toll from catastrophic flooding in Texas surpasses 100
1 hour ago