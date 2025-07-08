24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Tools4Schools supply drive kicks off: INTERVIEW

Tuesday, July 8, 2025 3:00PM
Tools4Schools supply drive kicks off: INTERVIEW
Eyewitness News talked with Keith Poston, the president of WakeEd Partnerships.
Copyright © 2025 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW