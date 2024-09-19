For Carol Burnett, reading has always been fundamental

New York -- Celebrities are often outspoken advocates for child literacy. They use their fame to foster reading awareness and get books in the hands of children. Legendary entertainer Carol Burnett has been encouraging children to read since the early days of her remarkable career.

Burnett, 91, still remembers the teacher who sparked her love of reading as a child.

"Every Friday (my teacher) would read from a novel, and I remember her reading 'The Yearling,' by Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings, and I loved it so much that I talked my grandmother into getting a copy. So that was, I think, the first book I ever really devoured."

As an adult, while becoming one of the world's most beloved and acclaimed entertainers, Burnett also became an outspoken champion for literacy, working with "Reading is Fundamental" or RIF, the oldest children's literacy organization in the United States.

Burnett says reading truly changes lives. "When you get a kid to open a book, his whole world opens up. You get him to open his mind and his future. That's why RIF is so important."

As times have changed, Burnett notices more kids looking at phones than books, but she still stands by her message.

