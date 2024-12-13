Christmas Spirit shines bright in this Lancaster, Pa baseball stadium

Lancaster, Pa -- The Christmas Spirit Light Show in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, offers a one-of-a-kind holiday experience for families. This drive-thru event features over a million lights synchronized to festive music along a mile-long course, providing a dazzling display for all ages. Located at Clipper Magazine Stadium, the event also includes Christmas Tree Lane, featuring 100 beautifully decorated trees, and free photos with Santa. New for this season is a stunning 20-foot snowflake light installation.

A portion of proceeds benefits the Lancaster Food Hub. Visit from 5:30 PM to 9:30 PM on weekdays and 5:30 PM to 10:30 PM on weekends.