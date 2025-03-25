'Dollhouse Flipping' turned successful business

Jamison, Pa -- In 2022, amid the pandemic, Kylie White lost her job and was forced to sell her home. After moving into an apartment, she quickly ran out of space to decorate. So, she decided to repurpose her childhood Playskool dollhouse, transforming it into a modern dream home with the help of her father, Ralph White. She would buy miniatures from Temu and fill the dollhouse with mini wine bottles, mirrors, plants and more; falling in love with the process. She documented the renovation process on TikTok, and it quickly went viral, garnering millions of views on her page.

Enjoying the experience, Kylie and her father, who is a retired architectural scale model builder continued to flip dollhouses. Eventually, they launched their own Etsy shop, Whitespace Miniatures, where they sell miniature furniture to dollhouse collectors who want modern designs. Kylie and Ralph find the experience to be a wonderful bonding opportunity, and they hope to expand their online shop.

If you're interested in their miniatures, you can visit their Etsy store: https://www.etsy.com/shop/WhiteSpaceMiniatures?ref=shop-header-name &listing_id=1847074384 &from_page=listing