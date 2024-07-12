Italian family celebrates 50 years of formal wear in Pennsylvania

Fifty years ago, a couple from Italy opened the doors to Tony Laguda Formal Wear. Although Tony has passed, his wife and sons keep the business alive.

AMBLER, Pennsylvania -- Caterina Laguda and her late husband, Tony, immigrated to the United States from Italy with a dream.

Tony was a masterful tailor.

So together, they opened Tony Laguda Formal Wear, which celebrated its 50th anniversary earlier this month.

Caterina and her sons continue to operate the business, serving the Montgomery County community for weddings, proms, and more.

The family invited friends, customers, and other local business owners to celebrate the milestone, with servings of coffee, cake, and traditional Italian desserts.

To learn more about Tony Laguda Formal Wear, watch the video above and visit their Facebook page.