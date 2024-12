New Jersey museum showcases one of largest collections of sports memorabilia in the world

Sewell, NJ -- The DePace Sports Museum of Champions showcases some of the greatest moments in sports, both in Philadelphia and throughout the nation. This nonprofit foundation began with a father-son duo collecting baseball cards and has expanded to include game-worn items, such as Michael Jordan's sneakers and what is believed to be one of the largest boxing collections in the world.

From autographs to artifacts, the museum has something for everyone, no matter what sport you're most into.