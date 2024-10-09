  • Full Story
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Marcelino Cantu: A legacy of service

Localish logo
Wednesday, October 9, 2024 6:58PM
Marcelino Cantu: A legacy of service
Brennan's of Houston was his first job when he immigrated to Houston. Five decades later, patrons consider him family.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Marcelino Cantu, a native of Mexico, said he knew nothing about the restaurant business when he immigrated to Houston in 1968. His first job was as a busboy at Brennan's of Houston.

"The atmosphere was great, and I decided to stay and learn more every day," Cantu shared.

He became a server, and for five decades, Cantu has been a fixture in the Midtown restaurant, earning the trust and admiration of countless patrons.

"I feel like he's part of our family," Customer Anne Newton said. "I always look forward to seeing him."

Click the video above to see the story.

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW