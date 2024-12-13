Mother channels grief over son's suicide into mission of mental health awareness

RED HOOK, New York -- In October 2018, Donna Thomas' life was changed forever when she lost her son James to his battle with mental health. He was just 19 years old.

Six years after his death by suicide, Donna still remembers James as he was: fun, adventurous, funny and kind.

"But my hope is that people would know that just because you have a person who is handsome, popular, and funny, it doesn't mean that they're OK," she said.

In 2020, Donna turned her grief into action, founding the nonprofit organization James' Warriors to battle the stigma surrounding suicide and bring hope to people like James who may be battling in silence. Built on love for her son James, the organization works to bring hope through mental-health education and awareness.

Donna and her team visit schools and local organizations and attend fundraisers, working directly with students to start the conversation about mental health and "talk about the things we should be talking about."

Her presentations pair James' story with advice and clinical background information from licensed psychologist Dr. Jaimee Arnoff, to educate and push against the stigma surrounding suicide.

The mental-health-awareness advocate explains that honoring her son through James' Warriors has helped her through her own battle with grief.

"Although I was not able to save my child, I have the opportunity to help others," she said. "What could be more healing than that?"

As Donna sees it, James is a symbol of hope for so many, and proof of the organization's motto that "no one walks alone."

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

