Pedestrian in hospital after getting hit by car in Fayetteville

Saturday, October 19, 2024 11:23AM
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A car hit a pedestrian Friday night in Fayetteville.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Skibo Road.

Once on the scene, authorities found a person lying on the road with serious injuries.

The driver of the car that hit them stayed on the scene. The car had visible damage from the impact.

EMS rushed the pedestrian to Cape Fear Valley Hospital.

ABC11 is working to learn more about their condition.

