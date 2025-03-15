Wake County Animal Center launches St. Patrick's Day adoption campaign

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ahead of St. Patrick's Day, the Wake County Animal Center is launching an adoption campaign to help you take home your own furry lucky charm.

The 'Pot of Gold - Find Your Treasure!' special runs through March 23. Dogs and puppies are free, while cats and kittens can be adopted for $5.

"These dogs are hoping for their lucky break this festive holiday, and every kitten deserves a loving home where they can thrive," said Wake County Commissioner Vickie Adamson. "Come discover your perfect match and find your treasure at the Wake County Animal Center!"

Currently, there are 97 dogs and nine cats available for adoption at the center. There are even more in foster care waiting to meet their forever families.

Pets adopted from the Wake County Animal Center are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines. Regular adoption feeds for dogs are $95, cats under five are $45, and cats over five are $15.

The Wake County Animal Center is located at 820 Beacon Lake Drive. It is open for adoptions daily from noon to 6 p.m. all week.