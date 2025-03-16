Former UNC basketball player finds new success with Pup Park Shuttle

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A professional basketball player turned entrepreneur is now a top dog among local pet owners.

Baden Jaxen, who once played for UNC-Chapel Hill, founded the Pup Park Shuttle back in November. He had to find a new career path after suffering an injury while playing overseas.

It's similar to a doggy daycare, but instead of keeping pets at a single location, the shuttle takes animals to multiple parks every day.

Jaxen initially offered to franchise a similar concept he saw on Tik Tok but was refused. He said that the refusal turned out to be a blessing in disguise because his original version turned out to be a massive success.