Sango Kura: Pennsylvania's first and only sake brewery

Delaware Water Gap, Pa -- Sango Kura, located in Delaware Water Gap, PA, is Pennsylvania's first and only sake brewery. Owner Jason Cooper developed a passion for sake while living in Japan, where he began experimenting with brewing his own. "You can really notice the difference with home-brewed, fresh sake," explains Cooper.

Sake is an alcoholic beverage made from fermented rice and koji spores. In 2018, Cooper opened Sango Kura with the goal of bringing sake to his hometown in Pennsylvania. The restaurant and brewery operate as an izakaya, which translates to 'sake bar. Cooper serves not only sake but also traditional Japanese pub food.

The menu features a variety of sakes, including unique options like bourbon barrel-aged sake and plum sake. In addition to sake, Cooper brews beer and serves American pub food, offering customers the chance to compare the bar cultures of Japan and the United States.