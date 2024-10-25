Forest Bathing is the practice of immersing yourself in nature for health benefits

The Japanese coined the term shinrin yoku, which translates to forest bathing. A practice that studies have shown can help reduce stress.

NEW HOPE, Pennsylvania -- Sharon Lohse loves plants, flowers and all things horticultural. She even took home a Garden Distinction Award while transforming her garden at home.

"The forest is a place where I find peace," Sharon says. "One of the philosophies we teach on the walk is wabi-sabi, an Eastern philosophy that says nothing lasts, nothing is perfect, and nothing is ever finished."

The retired psychiatric nurse from Princeton discovered how tending to that garden made her feel better and she began experiencing amazing health benefits. So, she became a certified forest therapy guide and began telling others how the practice of spending time in nature can lead to amazing health benefits.

"If you come to the forest with problems, somebody is sick, you're grieving, you can give it all up to the forest around you. And know this is all going to be here long after your little problems you have are long gone. You can peacefully give yourself up to the forest and know that you're going to be okay."

Bowman's Hill Wildflower Preserve is a botanical garden, nature preserve and horticultural museum in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

They offer many educational programs including guided forest therapy walks throughout the year.

The Japanese began practicing shinrin yoku in the 80s. The term translates to forest bathing. They found that immersing oneself in the pine forests of Japan helped reduce stress, anxiety and depression among its population. It has caught on.

For more information on the year-round programs that are available at Bowman's Hill Wildflower Preserve, please visit https://bhwp.org