"The Bachelor" Grant Ellis talks about night 1, early connections | Playing the Field

This week on "Playing the Field" a new season of "The Bachelor" begins! Ryan, Jen, and Gina kick it off with a new interview with Grant Ellis.

This week on "Playing the Field" a new season of "The Bachelor" begins! Ryan, Jen, and Gina kick it off with a new interview with "The Bachelor" himself Grant Ellis.

Grant talks about his feelings on night one, the first impression rose, and of course, Linda the llama. The team asks Grant about his early connections and what's coming up the rest of this season.

Then, we tackle the rest of the first episode. The team talks about the limo entrances and who they think could be a front-runner for Grant's heart.

Was our prediction about the change to the first impression rose correct? Yes, it was! We talk about what that means for the season going forward.

Finally, we talk about some other news in Bachelor Nation, ahem, Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell.

Thanks for joining us for what promises to be another great season of "The Bachelor!"

