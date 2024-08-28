'Bachelorette Jenn' picks her final 2, 'The Men Tell All'

Jenn chooses her final two men going into "The Bachelorette" finale, but before we can get to that "The Men Tell All".

We finally have a conclusion to the fantasy suites and there is a lot to unpack! Ryan Field, Jen Matarese, and Gina Sirico go through each of "The Bachelorette" Jenn's fantasy dates with Devin, Jonathon, and Marcus.

Who did she have the most chemistry with? Should the men be more sure of their feelings at this point? Should Jenn?

Also, we relive the drama of "The Men Tell All!" Gina attended the taping and shared some new interviews with the men and Jenn! We also take a look ahead to the finale and make our predictions.

