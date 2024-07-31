Northern California woodworker giving a new life to wood burned in fires

Wildfires destroyed an untold number of trees in Northern California. But a self-taught Sonoma County man is salvaging the wood for a new life in people's homes.

Santa Rosa, Calfornia -- Jesse Almos gets excited when he talks about cutting into wood. "It's like, Christmas. I mean, it's just like, you never know what you're going to get," he says.

The Santa Rosa, California woodworker has been working with wood since he was a boy.

"I never really had a father figure in my life, so I kind of always built benches and work areas in every house we lived in, and kind of just self-taught on the woodworking and fell in love with it through the years," says Almos.

Over the last decade, dozens of fires have burned in and around the city of Santa Rosa and the Sonoma County region. known worldwide for its wine.

Almos, who began taking his wares to farmers markets in 2011, was often asked by potential customers if he could build tables or furniture out of the burned wood on their properties.

"Especially with all the downed trees and the material that was basically taken to the dump," says Almos.

His business took off, mostly through word of mouth and Instagram.

"I'm just trying to save some of that wood and put it back in the homes of, you know, the community," says Almos

Sitting alone in his rented space surrounded by drying wood, Jesse reflects on his work.

"I hope my customers see the passion that I have and what I build. I'm somewhat of a perfectionist, I've been told that. I just really enjoy it, so I hope it shows," says Almos.