Roxboro community gathers to grieve and remember those lost to gun violence in last month

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dozens gathered in the parking lot of North Roxboro Baptist Church Wednesday night for a vigil.

The group came to pray and denounce the recent acts of violence in the city.

Five people have been killed in the last month in the area including four in the city limits.

In Person County, 80-year-old Nan Horton was shot and killed in her own home.

Pastor Ben Durand, who helped organize the event, said "there is something not right in our community."

After a brief candlelight service, attendees walked over to the other side of the church where they read the names of the five people killed. Church bells were also rung.

The gathering is less than a month after another vigil at Long Memorial United Methodist Church.