Vincent van Gogh painting stolen in raid, Dutch museum says

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- A Dutch museum says that a painting by Vincent van Gogh was stolen in a raid overnight.

The Singer Laren museum east of Amsterdam says "Spring Garden'' by the Dutch master was stolen in the early hours of Monday. Before the closure, the museum was hosting an exhibition titled "Mirror of the Soul" with works by artists ranging from Toorop to Mondrian, in cooperation with Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum.

The museum houses the collection of American couple William and Anna Singer, with a focus on modernism such as neo-impressionism, pointillism, expressionism and cubism.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arttheftu.s. & worldpainting
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Wake County reporting 166 confirmed cases
What you can and can't do under NC Stay-At-Home order
Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30
Tokyo Olympics: New dates announced for 2021
We could see a 30-degree cool down by midweek
Gov. Cooper issues stay-at-home order for all of North Carolina
Local restaurant steps up to feed the Raleigh Fire Department
Show More
What counts as 'essential business' in North Carolina?
Durham church streaming service met with complications
Teen charged after coughing on produce, sheriff says
Durham farmers market celebrates 50 years of business
Country singer Joe Diffie dies after COVID-19 diagnosis
More TOP STORIES News