Viola Davis buys her childhood home on former slave plantation for her birthday

SAINT MATTHEWS, South Carolina -- Oscar winner Viola Davis bought herself a special present for her birthday and sent fans a strong message.

Davis, who turned 55 on Tuesday, bought her childhood home in Saint Matthews, South Carolina. The house is located on a former slave plantation.

In an Instagram post, Davis declared, "I own it... all of it."

Davis and her family moved out of the house shortly after her birth.

In a 2016 interview, Davis shared there was no running water and no bathrooms, only an outhouse.

She ended the post with a Cherokee birth blessing: "May you live long enough to know why you were born."

Davis recently made history when she was featured on the July/August 2020 issue of Vanity Fair.

It was the first issue shot by a Black photographer.
In her latest cover issue, Viola Davis discusses challenges of being a Black actress and participating in recent social justice protests.

