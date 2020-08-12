Viola Davis buys her childhood home on former slave plantation for her birthday

Davis, who turned 55 on Tuesday, bought her childhood home in Saint Matthews, South Carolina. The house is located on a former slave plantation.
In an Instagram post, Davis declared, "I own it... all of it."
Davis and her family moved out of the house shortly after her birth.
In a 2016 interview, Davis shared there was no running water and no bathrooms, only an outhouse.
She ended the post with a Cherokee birth blessing: "May you live long enough to know why you were born."
Davis recently made history when she was featured on the July/August 2020 issue of Vanity Fair.
It was the first issue shot by a Black photographer.