Virginia Amber Alert issued for girl, 12, abducted from DC airport

ARLINGTON, Va. --
Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl they say was abducted from a Washington-area airport.

The Virginia State Police said in a statement that JinJing Ma was last seen leaving Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport with an unknown woman on Thursday. Police issued an Amber Alert warning that JinJing is "believed to be in extreme danger."

Police say JinJing is about 4 feet, 11 inches tall (1.5 meters) and weighs about 90 pounds (41 kilograms).


She is Chinese and has black hair and brown eyes.

The woman they say abducted her is described only as Asian, about 40 years old with black hair. They say she was wearing a black dress.
