Virginia forced to withdraw from ACC tournament due to positive COVID-19 test

Virginia beat Syracuse in the quarterfinals on a buzzard beating three pointer, but they won't even get a chance to play fourth seeded Georgia Tech.
The Cavaliers were scheduled to play the Yellow Jackets on Friday evening, but because of the positive COVID-19 test, the Yellow Jackets will advance to the championship game on Saturday.
Virginia becomes the second ACC team to drop out of the tournament because of a positive COVID-19 test.
The Duke Blue Devils pulled out after winning two games. Their COVID-19 struggles landed before a key matchup with second seeded Florida State.
That resulted in the Seminoles getting a triple bye. They are scheduled to play their first ACC tournament game Friday against North Carolina. The winner will advance to the finals to face Georgia Tech.
UNC FSU moves up to an 830 start tonight after the UVA GT cancellation @ABC11_WTVD— Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) March 12, 2021
Duke's withdrawal from the ACC tournament spelled the end of their season, as the team likely needed to win the entire tournament to get into the NCAA tournament.
That is not the case for Virginia. The Cavaliers are one of the top teams in the country.
According to ESPN, a team will need to show seven consecutive negative daily tests before arriving in Indianapolis for the NCAA Tournament.