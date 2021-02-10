Virginia man dies after being shot multiple times in Fayetteville parking lot, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a Virginia man was shot multiple times in a parking lot Tuesday morning.Authorities said it happened just before noon along the 4800 block of Alamance Road.The investigation reveals Omar White, 26, of Virginia, was shot multiple times in a parking lot near a vehicle. White was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he died from his injuries.Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Arnold at (910) 824-9539 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.