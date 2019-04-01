Volunteer firefighter, 17, dies after ATV crash at Johnston County motorsports park

The Johnston County Sheriff's Office said the young man, who has been identified as Brock Currens, hit the brakes too hard and flipped over the handlebars of the ATV.
Officials said Currens was transported to the hospital and later died from his injuries.
Fire Chief Barry Stanley said that Currens was a volunteer firefighter with the Four Oaks Volunteer Fire Department.
According to its website, Galot Motorsports Park was hosting a crash derby Saturday night - which includes full contact racing.
Officials with the sheriff's department said there was a fire at the derby and Currens may have taken one of the park's ATVs to assist.
The Four Oaks Volunteer Fire department released the following statement:
It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of one of our own. Brock Currens, a firefighter with the Four Oaks Fire Dept, was in a atv accident while going out to a fire at a local race track. As someone said in a earlier post on Facebook, he was smiling every minute and that it showed he loved what he was doing. He was in the Fire Program in Johnston County. He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed his truck and making it louder. He was a junior at South Johnson High School. Brock will be missed by everyone. I ask that you please keep in your prayers Rhonda and Anthony Lee as well Michael Currens. Please pray for our fire family as we try to heal. Thank you! R.I.P. Brock Currens