Volunteer firefighter, fellow resident charged with arson in house fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies say Tommy Gilbert Junior is charged with setting three fires. (WTVD)

By
HARNETT COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
A Boone Trail Volunteer firefighter has been charged with arson, and faces three misdemeanors for separate fires set in the woods.

Patrick Clayton and Tommy Gilbert



Harnett County Sheriff deputies said 25-year-old Tommy Ray Gilbert Jr. has been a volunteer firefighter for two-and-a-half months.

Gilbert, alongside 29-year-old Patrick Clayton, is suspected of setting an abandoned home in the 4100 block of Spring Hill Church Road in Lillington on fire around 2 a.m. on April 25.

"I kept hearing a beeping sound, like somebody backing up. What in the world it's 2:30 in the morning. What in the world is that? I opened the door and looked out the door and there were three fire trucks. And the flames just flying," explained Donald Turner, who lives near the scene.

Deputies said Gilbert responded as a firefighter to all four fires he's accused of setting.

Both Gilbert and Clayton face second-degree arson and felony conspiracy to commit arson charges.

Authorities are investigating three additional wood fires and said that there could be more charges pending the findings of their investigation.

Gilbert and Clayton remain in the Harnett County Detention Center on an $80,000 secured bond.

No injuries have been reported in any of the cases.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arsonbuilding fireHarnett County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News