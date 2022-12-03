'It's a good thing': Rise Against Hunger gets 80,000 meals prepared at a Cary Church

Dozens of eager volunteers came to Kildaire Presbyterian Church in Cary with the goal to pack 80,000 packets of non-perishable food to ship to hungry people in Central America.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dozens of eager volunteers came to Kildaire Presbyterian Church in Cary with the same goal: 80,000 packets of non-perishable food, which they'd pack and prepare for shipment to hungry people in Central America.

It's how the church supports the worldwide Rise Against Hunger campaign.

"I have been for 12, 14 years. It's a great event, young people, old people, any age can do it. We're happy to do it, and it's something we as a church can do all together," said Hal Jordan's the event manager for Kildaire Presbyterian Church.

Pastor Stephanie Workman worked the room, encouraging volunteers of all ages as they put on hair nets and prepared for one of three shifts at the church, time needed to pack all those meals.

"It's rice and soy and vitamins. The beautiful thing about it is, it works for any culture. There's no meat involved, so it can go to people no matter what their religious or cultural practices are," she said.

"They actually use it as a breakfast, in the city dump in Guatemala City, so that the children can eat before going to school. And we've seen, during the course of the years that we've been doing it, that the children have actually gotten taller. So, the village is now, as a group, taller because they're healthier," Workman continued.

Jordan praises the community support:

"It's a good thing. The Cary Rotary Club partners with this church to do this. They put up half the money, we put up half the money. It costs over $30,000 to do what we did today," she said.

The 80,000 meals prepared by the volunteers at the Cary church will make a real and lasting difference in the lives of those who receive them, thousands of miles away.