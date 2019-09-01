Volunteers ready to help if Hurricane Dorian hits Carolinas

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As the latest forecast tracks for Hurricane Dorian show possible impact in North Carolina, volunteers are getting ready to assist those in need.
Zack Medford, one of the founders of the Carolina Calvary, spent part of the day in Raleigh clearing warehouse space to collect donations.
He and fellow organizers created the group in response to Hurricane Florence.
"Out here in Raleigh, we realized that we weren't going to get the worst of the storm. So luckily, we would be OK. But our friends on the coast were not going to be OK," Medford said.
They set up 50 collection sites for non-perishable canned goods, medical and safety equipment, cleaning supplies, and other necessities.
"It is truly neighbor helping neighbor, and there's nobody better suited to help the Carolinas than the people in the Carolina community," said Medford.
About 3,000 volunteers worked with the group, which partnered with non-profits across North and South Carolina following Hurricane Florence.
"We assemble teams of volunteers from all over the state, and we put them in vans and we ship them down to the places that need them the most," Medford said.
Medford, who owns bars and restaurants in Raleigh, helped throw a benefit concert last year to assist Florence victims.
On Saturday, Gov. Roy Cooper issued an Executive Order which "lifted restrictions on transportation to ensure critical needs like fuel, medicine and water can get to those affected by Hurricane Dorian if it hits North Carolina. The Order also lifts restrictions on equipment needed to repair utilities and remove debris so those tools are easier to mobilize after the storm."
If you are interested in volunteering or assisting with the Carolina Calvary, click here.
