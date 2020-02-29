NC2020

Saturday is last day to vote early in North Carolina

Early voting began Feb. 13 and runs through Feb. 29, with Election Day on March 3rd.

In a primary, you must vote the ballot of the party with which you're registered.

Watch: What you need to know about early voting in the 2020 primary
In North Carolina, unaffiliated voters get to choose between a Democratic, Libertarian, or Republican ballot.

You asked, we investigated: Here's what the 'no preference' option means on your Primary ballot

On Saturday, former Vice President Joe Biden will host an event at St. Augustine's University in Raleigh.

LIST: Presidential candidate rallies in North Carolina ahead of Super Tuesday

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg will host a rally in Raleigh at 7 p.m. at Broughton High School gym.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg tells ABC11 he's 'very concerned' about Bernie Sanders ahead of Super Tuesday

If you missed the deadline to register to vote, you can register and vote during one-stop early voting.

Have questions about voting in the 2020 Election? Click here to email us with your question and we will look into it!

Quick links from the North Carolina Board of Elections
