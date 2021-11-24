U.S. Supreme Court will reconsider NC voter ID law previously ruled unconstitutional in lower court

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina voting law ruled unconstitutional earlier this year will be debated by the nation's highest court.
In September, the Wake County Superior Court said the law, passed in 2018, unfairly targeted Black voters and thus violated the state's Equal Protection Clause.
In 2018, North Carolina voters approved the amendment to require photo identification to cast a ballot, but the state's General Assembly would have to delineate exactly what forms of identification would be allowed and how the process would work. The measure was supported by 56% of voters in the state.
Two years later, a U.S. district court judge blocked the law from taking effect during the 2020 election.
Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court granted legislators' petition to rule on the legislation.
"We look forward to taking this fight to the U.S. Supreme Court. Attorney General Josh Stein has repeatedly put his political position above the will of the voters and cannot be trusted to defend North Carolina's constitutional voter ID law," said House Speaker Tim Moore in a written statement. "The people have spoken. A resounding majority of North Carolina voters have approved voter ID at the ballot box. We will ensure their voices are heard. We will mount a vigorous defense of the law on behalf of the citizens of North Carolina."
