HOT CAR

Wake County mom thanks firefighters who saved child from hot, locked car

EMBED </>More Videos

Wake County mom thanks firefighters who saved child from hot, locked car (WTVD)

By
ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Wake County mom is thanking the firefighters who rushed to get her 3-year-old daughter out of her hot, locked car Saturday.


Amanda Harris accidentally locked her keys in the car outside of Zebulon's Sunset Slush, after she'd strapped her daughter Abigail into her car seat.

Panicked, the mom asked an employee to call 911. Within a few minutes, firefighters with the Zebulon Fire Dept. were pulling into the parking lot.

Using a special tool to pry open the door, they were able to get a sweaty and thirsty but otherwise OK Abigail out within seconds.

"Inside that vehicle, you're looking over 100, 120 degrees or higher," said Capt. Taylor Andrews. "Just think if your child's in that car, you'd want to get them out as quick as you can."

Harris, later posting her gratitude to Facebook, thanking the first responders for going above and beyond, giving Abigail a stuffed unicorn at the scene to comfort her.

"I don't think I said thank you in person," Harris said Monday as she and Abigail stood outside the fire station with the men who helped her. "I guess it was the shock of this whole situation and kind of being a little embarrassed."

Harris said she hopes her story of a tragedy averted will serve as a reminder to all parents this summer.

"Sometimes we get mommy brain," she said. It happens. Just be aware of your surroundings."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firefighterschildrenhot carchild in carwake county newsWake CountyZebulon
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOT CAR
Parents charged in death of 7-month-old left in hot car in Raleigh last month
4-year-old boy dies after being pulled from hot car
Baby in hot car rescued: Woman who called 911 thanked
Dog left in hot truck in Walmart parking lot
More hot car
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News