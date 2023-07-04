Adoption fees are being waived for all dogs who have lived in the shelter for 21 days or longer. The promotion will run through July 10.

Wake County Animal Shelter asking for help as it nears capacity, adoption fees waived until July 10

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Animal Shelter is nearing capacity yet again.

More than 80 dogs are in the county's care as of Friday.

About half of those animals have been there at least two weeks.

The county-run shelter is putting out its fourth plea for help this year.

A manager says the demands this year are unlike anything she's ever seen.

"Since our intake never stops, it's hard to get our heads above water. Right now what we're seeing a ton of owner surrender because of housing and financial ability with the cost of living going up, rental housing prices going up, buying your own home isn't affordable for a lot of people in Wake County," said Meagan Thomas who is the Wake Shelter community outreach manager.

Staff is trying to place as many dogs as they can into forever homes.

Adoption fees are being waived for all dogs who have lived in the shelter for 21 days or longer.

The promotion will run through July 10.